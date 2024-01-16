Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

True Barding of Light

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble an ancient hero not wholly unlike yourself.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Purpure Bead
2
Item Icon
Plate of Light
2
Item Icon
Cobalt Alloy Ingot
2
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

