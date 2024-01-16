Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
True Barding of Light
Other - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble an ancient hero not wholly unlike yourself.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Purpure Bead
2
Plate of Light
2
Cobalt Alloy Ingot
2
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2800
Max Quality
4250
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2195
Craftsmanship
2480
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Community Wonders If Mysterious Reaper is Another Warrior of Light
Mike Williams
FFXIV Fan Fest Las Vegas Announces Costume, Art, and Video Contests
Mike Williams
FFXIV Nightclub Billboards Controversy Sparks a New Wave of Memes
Mike Williams