FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Plate of Light
Miscellany - Item Level 495
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A radiant sheet of metal torn from the Warrior of Light's armor.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
48 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
