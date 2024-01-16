Cobalt Alloy Ingot

Games
Metal - Item Level 480
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An ingot of smelted cobalt alloy.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Dwarven Chromite
2
Fireheart Cobalt
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
2240
Max Quality
6375
Characteristics
Required
Control
2195
Craftsmanship
2480
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2620
Blacksmith
Materials
Dwarven Chromite
2
Fireheart Cobalt
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
2240
Max Quality
6375
Characteristics
Required
Control
2195
Craftsmanship
2480
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2620
