FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Titanium Fork

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

59

58.21

2.96

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Wing Glue
5
Item Icon
Dragon Leather
5
Item Icon
Titanium Ingot
5
Item Icon
Hallowed Chestnut Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
4
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

