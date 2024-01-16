Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Titanium Fork
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 139
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
59
Physical Damage
58.21
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 56
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
298 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+50
Vitality
+53
Skill Speed
+52
Determination
+37
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 46
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
139
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Wing Glue
5
Dragon Leather
5
Titanium Ingot
5
Hallowed Chestnut Lumber
5
Crystals
Ice Crystal
4
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
56
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2420
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
513
Craftsmanship
550
