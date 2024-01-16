Games
Tigerskin Grimoire
Arcanist's Grimoire - Item Level 273
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
71
Physical Damage
73.84
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
ACN SMN - Lv. 64
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
584 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+85
Intelligence
+89
Determination
+62
Direct Hit Rate
+88
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 54
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
273
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Kyanite
4
Pine Lumber
4
Durium Nugget
4
Tiger Leather
4
Enchanted Durium Ink
4
Crystals
Water Crystal
4
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
65
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
830
Max Quality
3150
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1020
Craftsmanship
1050
