FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Pine Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Processed pine lumber.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Pine Log
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

