Item Database
Item Icon

Durium Nugget

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A small nugget of impure durium.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Silver Ore
1
Item Icon
Durium Sand
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

