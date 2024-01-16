Games
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Durium Nugget
Metal - Item Level 273
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A small nugget of impure durium.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Silver Ore
1
Durium Sand
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
64
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
390
Max Quality
2448
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1013
Craftsmanship
1044
Related Posts
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
How to Get Durium Sand in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak
How to Get Hawk's Eye Sand in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak