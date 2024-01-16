Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Tigerskin Armguards of Casting
Hands - Item Level 273
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
181
Magic Defense
104
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 64
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
322 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+51
Spell Speed
+54
Critical Hit
+38
Intelligence
+54
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 54
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
273
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Kudzu Cloth
4
Tiger Leather
4
Koppranickel Ingot
4
Grade 1 Reisui of Intelligence
4
Crystals
Wind Crystal
3
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
64
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
780
Max Quality
3060
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1013
Craftsmanship
1044
