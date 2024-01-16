Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

The Unending Journey

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A full record of your past adventures, in one massive volume. ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Ink & Quill
8
Item Icon
Birch Lumber
8
Item Icon
Cassia Lumber
8
Item Icon
Glade Lantern
8
Item Icon
Mythrite Ingot
8
Item Icon
Undyed Velveteen
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
8
Item Icon
Wind Shard
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Announces PAX East Panel With Producer Naoki Yoshida
Mike Williams
FFXIV's First EU Community Stream of the Year Will Feature Adorable Prizes
Michael Hassall
Everything We Know About the FF14 5.1 Patch - NieR Raid & More
Nerium