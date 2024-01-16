Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
The Unending Journey
Table - Item Level 39
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A full record of your past adventures, in one massive volume. ※One per estate only.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
233 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
39
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Ink & Quill
8
Birch Lumber
8
Cassia Lumber
8
Glade Lantern
8
Mythrite Ingot
8
Undyed Velveteen
8
Crystals
Ice Shard
8
Wind Shard
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
58
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
500
Max Quality
1280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
535
Craftsmanship
570
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
