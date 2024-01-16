Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
Cassia Lumber
Lumber - Item Level 139
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Processed cassia lumber. Even with its bark removed, the wood still harbors a faint sweet scent.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
19 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Cassia Log
2
Hardened Sap
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
56
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2420
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
513
Craftsmanship
550
