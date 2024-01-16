Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Cassia Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Processed cassia lumber. Even with its bark removed, the wood still harbors a faint sweet scent.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Cassia Log
2
Item Icon
Hardened Sap
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

