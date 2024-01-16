Games
Glade Lantern
Tabletop - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A small lantern designed in the glade style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
20
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Yew Branch
2
Beeswax Candle
2
Undyed Cotton Cloth
2
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
22
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
75
Max Quality
285
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
