FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Teak Choker of Slaying
Necklace - Item Level 250
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciples of War or Magic - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
223 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+40
Vitality
+40
Skill Speed
+40
Determination
+28
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
250
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Diamond
3
Gold Ingot
3
Star Velvet
3
Teak Lumber
3
Grade 3 Strength Dissolvent
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
3
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
3800
Characteristics
Required
Control
955
Craftsmanship
995
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1100
