FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Teak Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Processed teak lumber.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Borax
3
Item Icon
Teak Log
3
Item Icon
Goblacquer
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

