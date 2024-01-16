Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Teak Cane

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

69

79.12

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Carnelian
3
Item Icon
Demicrystal
3
Item Icon
Teak Lumber
3
Item Icon
Scintillant Ingot
3
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

