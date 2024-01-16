Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Syrcus Tower
Furnishing - Item Level 110
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An expertly crafted representation of the ancient crystalline tower. ※One per estate only.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
110
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Ruby
2
Gold Ingot
2
Syrcus Shard
2
Black Limestone
2
Allagan Catalyst
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
480
Max Quality
1450
Characteristics
Required
Control
407
Craftsmanship
451
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
