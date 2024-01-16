Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Syrcus Tower

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An expertly crafted representation of the ancient crystalline tower. ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Ruby
2
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
2
Item Icon
Syrcus Shard
2
Item Icon
Black Limestone
2
Item Icon
Allagan Catalyst
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

