Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Syrcus Shard
Stone - Item Level 100
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A remarkably transparent piece of Syrcus Tower's outer wall.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
15 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium
How & Where to Start the FF14: Shadowbringers Main Quest - The Syrcus Trench
Nerium
There's a Healer Crisis in FF14 & Tanking Just Got a Lot Harder
Nerium