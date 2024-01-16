Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Item Database Materials
Item Icon

Ruby

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A red jewel.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Emery
2
Item Icon
Raw Ruby
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

