FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Black Limestone
Stone - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
When polished, this rare form of limestone closely resembles marble.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
