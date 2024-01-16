Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Swallowskin Shoes of Striking

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

222

222

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Rubber
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
7
Item Icon
Bright Linen Yarn
7
Item Icon
Sea Swallow Leather
7
Item Icon
Grade 1 Strength Alkahest
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

