FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Swallowskin Shoes
Feet - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
285
Magic Defense
143
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
24981 gil
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Control
+189
Craftsmanship
+33
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
7
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Sea Swallow Leather
7
Dwarven Cotton Thread
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
4600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
