FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Dwarven Cotton Thread
Cloth - Item Level 415
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Versatile thread spun from dwarven cotton bolls.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Dwarven Cotton Boll
3
Crystals
Lightning Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
78
Total Crafted
3
Durability
40
Difficulty
820
Max Quality
3520
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1541
Craftsmanship
1662
