FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Dwarven Cotton Thread

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Versatile thread spun from dwarven cotton bolls.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton Boll
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

