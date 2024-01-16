Games
Sun Mica Grinding Wheel
Goldsmith's Secondary Tool - Item Level 170
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
364 gil
Bonuses
Control
+124
Craftsmanship
+232
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
170
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Sun Mica
2
Aurum Regis Ingot
2
Astral Birch Lumber
2
Landborne Aethersand
2
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
850
