Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Aurum Regis Ingot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An ingot of smelted aurum regis.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Raziqcoat
2
Item Icon
Violet Quartz
2
Item Icon
Aurum Regis Ore
2
Item Icon
Aurum Regis Nugget
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

How to Unlock the Vath Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Vendor Items
Nerium
FFXIV Endwalker Splendorous Tools Steps and Quests
Paulo Kawanishi
It’s Okay To Struggle With the Sprouts, FFXIV Veterans
Mike Williams