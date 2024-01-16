Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Stuffed Bear
Tabletop - Item Level 160
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
If you can catch him unawares, you may see him picnic on his holiday.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
160
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Bearskin
2
Floss Silk
2
Cloud Cloth
2
Fine Alumen
2
Rainbow Thread
2
Chimerical Felt
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
660
Max Quality
1400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
589
Required
Craftsmanship
620
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Gift Ideas for Your FFXIV Sweetie This Valentine's Day
Michael Hassall
Some FFXIV Cupids are Delivering Valentiones Gifts to Your Loved Ones
Jessica Scharnagle
My FFXIV Retainers are Alpha Stans and I'm Not a Fan
Mills Webster