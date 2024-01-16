Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Stuffed Bear

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

If you can catch him unawares, you may see him picnic on his holiday.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Bearskin
2
Item Icon
Floss Silk
2
Item Icon
Cloud Cloth
2
Item Icon
Fine Alumen
2
Item Icon
Rainbow Thread
2
Item Icon
Chimerical Felt
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

