[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Cloud Cloth
Cloth - Item Level 160
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Soft, light cotton woven from rare cloud cotton bolls.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Ramie Thread
2
Cloud Cotton Boll
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
330
Max Quality
2800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
589
Required
Craftsmanship
620
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
718
