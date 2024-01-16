Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Cloud Cloth

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Soft, light cotton woven from rare cloud cotton bolls.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Ramie Thread
2
Item Icon
Cloud Cotton Boll
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

