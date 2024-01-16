Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Rainbow Thread
Cloth - Item Level 120
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Multicolored yarn spun from rainbow cotton.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Cotton Boll
2
Rainbow Cotton Boll
2
Crystals
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
51
Total Crafted
2
Durability
40
Difficulty
110
Max Quality
1656
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
426
Craftsmanship
468
Related Posts
A Single Emoji Signals Another No Man's Sky Update May Be On The Way
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV LunarCon Delivered a Weekend of Parties, Panels, and Pride
Andrea Shearon
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams