FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Rainbow Thread

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Multicolored yarn spun from rainbow cotton.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Cotton Boll
2
Item Icon
Rainbow Cotton Boll
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

