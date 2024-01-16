Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Floss Silk
Cloth - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Silk that has been spun into lightweight balls that bear the appearance of cotton.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
A Dress that Flows as Beautifully as Her Voice - How FFXIV's Amanda Achen Designed the Iconic Hydaelyn Dress
Jessica Scharnagle
The Final Fantasy XV Quest in FFXIV is Good and You Should Play It
Michael Higham
FFXIV Patch 5.2 Carries on Shadowbringers' Emotional Momentum
Natalie Flores