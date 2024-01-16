Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Stuffed Alpha

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A charming recreation of the chocobo Alpha, filled with the feathers of a fowl less fortunate.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Twinthread
2
Item Icon
Halgai Mane
2
Item Icon
Alpha's Feather
2
Item Icon
Ala Mhigan Burdet
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

