FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Stuffed Alpha
Tabletop - Item Level 350
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A charming recreation of the chocobo Alpha, filled with the feathers of a fowl less fortunate.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
350
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Twinthread
2
Halgai Mane
2
Alpha's Feather
2
Ala Mhigan Burdet
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1350
Max Quality
2600
Characteristics
Required
Control
1350
Craftsmanship
1500
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
