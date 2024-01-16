Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Ala Mhigan Burdet

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A composite fabric made using Gyr Abanian materials and Garlean know-how.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Azim Cotton Boll
2
Item Icon
Gyr Abanian Alchemic
2
Item Icon
Gyr Abanian Spring Water
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

