FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Ala Mhigan Burdet
Cloth - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A composite fabric made using Gyr Abanian materials and Garlean know-how.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Azim Cotton Boll
2
Gyr Abanian Alchemic
2
Gyr Abanian Spring Water
2
Crystals
Water Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
720
Max Quality
4320
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1500
