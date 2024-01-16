Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Alpha's Feather
Cloth - Item Level 350
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A single yellow feather fallen from the chocobo Alpha.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
42 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
My FFXIV Retainers are Alpha Stans and I'm Not a Fan
Mills Webster
FFXIV Maintenance Done, But Data Center Travel Stumbles [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
FFXIV 6.18 Patch Notes Summary; Data Centers, Job Changes, and More
Michael Higham