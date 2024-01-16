Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Storm Blue Interior Wall
Interior Wall - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A blue interior wall for those estate owners who wish to make a simple statement.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Mortar
7
Granite
7
Cut Stone
7
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Crystals
Water Crystal
7
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
2300
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
How to Color Your Chocobo in FFXIV
Mills Webster
Storm’s Crown Extreme Guide (Barbariccia EX Trial, FFXIV Patch 6.2)
Andrea Shearon
How to Farm Grand Company Seals Fast in FFXIV
Mike Williams
,
Jessica Scharnagle