Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Storm Blue Interior Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A blue interior wall for those estate owners who wish to make a simple statement.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
7
Item Icon
Granite
7
Item Icon
Cut Stone
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

How to Color Your Chocobo in FFXIV
Mills Webster
Storm’s Crown Extreme Guide (Barbariccia EX Trial, FFXIV Patch 6.2)
Andrea Shearon
How to Farm Grand Company Seals Fast in FFXIV
Mike Williams,Jessica Scharnagle