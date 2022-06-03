Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
How to Farm Grand Company Seals Fast in FFXIV

Here's the best ways to farm Grand Company Seals quickly.

Mike Williams,Jessica Scharnagle

If you’re looking to get those Grand Company promotions, farming Relic Weapon materials, or simply trying to make some extra gil, Grand Company Seals are the best way. That means you need a way to earn that wonderful currency fast, and there's a variety of ways to stock up on Grand Company Seals. If you want to know more about the overall system, check out our full Grand Company and Company Seals guide.

Higher Grand Company ranks give you access to better items at the storefronts from the respective Quartermasters. The lower ranks simply offer gear, but higher ranks give you access to worthwhile materials. Notably, at the Sergeant Rank, you can purchase Glamour Prisms and Glamour Dispellers from the Quartermasters, among other things. 

Grand Company Expert Deliveries
Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

How to Farm Grand Company Seals

There are a plethora of different ways players can get Grand Company Seals. This can be passive, such as doing dailies or certain Duties, and can also be targeted based on the players' desire to get them faster. Here are some of the ways you can grind for Grand Company Seals.

Expert Deliveries are the best method

This is the best way to gain ranks, but it won’t unlock until you reach the Sergeant Second Class. (You’ll have to use the other methods to reach this rank first). Expert Deliveries allow you to turn in weapons and armor to your Personnel Officer for seals. Eligible weapons and armor are anything marked with green, blue, or pink rarity, and you get more Company Seals for gear with higher item levels.

You can turn in gear to your Grand Company’s Personnel Officer:

  • Storm Personnel Officer – Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X: 13.1, Y: 12.7)
  • Flame Personnel Officer – Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 8.3, Y: 9.0)
  • Serpent Personnel Officer – New Gridania (X: 9.8, Y: 11.0)

Select “Undertake supply and provisioning missions” and then click the “Expert Delivery” tab. This will show all of the gear in your inventory that can be sold to your Grand Company for Seals.

Once you’ve unlocked Expert Deliveries, the fastest way to get gear to sell is to run dungeons on a max level character unsynced. For a full level 90 character, running late Heavensward and early Stormblood dungeons will be the best way to farm. Dungeons like Sirensong Sea, the Great Gubal Library, and the Antitower are all great options that can be completed in five minutes or less. You'll want to do these solo, because then all the gear in the loot pool goes directly to you.

Likewise, you can do an unsynced Raid like Alexander – The Fist of the Father (A1N). Trade in the raid currency at the respective vendor in order to get the raid gear, and then turn that back in to the Company Personnel Officer for a chunk of Seals.

FATEs

Completing any FATE of any level will net you some GC Seals. This is also good if you’re grinding FATEs in a specific region for alt leveling, a Relic Weapon quest, or something else. This is the primary way to power-level Grand Company Ranks, if you're looking to double up on goals.

Screengrab by Fanbyve via Square Enix

Duty Roulettes

There are two Duty Roulettes that offer Company Seals: Leveling and Guildhests. It is recommended to do the Leveling roulette every day and skip the Guildhests. If you’re a Tank or Healer, your queues will be instant and you’ll be getting about 1,000 Seals per run. (It’s also the best Duty Roulette to run for leveling up alternate Jobs.) 

Supply and Provision Missions

If you’re a Disciple of the Land or Hand, these missions might be the best bet for you. Talk to your Company Personnel Officer and you can receive a quest to provide gathered or crafted items. You can do this once per day for each crafting and gathering Job unlocked. Talk to the Personnel Officer and select “Undertake supply and provisioning missions.” This is also great for leveling crafters and gatherers quickly as well!

Grand Company Leves

These are Levequests that belong to each Grand Company. You can do any of those Guildleves for any Company, but you gain extra experience and Seals if you do a Guildleve for the Company you belong to. These come from specific Levemetes, which includes the following:

Level 20-25

  • Eugene (Maelstrom) – Lower La Noscea (X: 23.7, Y: 34.9)
  • Cedrepierre (Twin Adder) – East Shroud (X: 16.3, Y: 27.5)
  • Kikiri (Immortal Flame) – Eastern Thanalan (X: 13.8, Y: 24)

Level 30

  • C’lafumyn (Maelstrom) – Western La Noscea (X: 33.4, Y: 30.6)
  • H’amneko (Twin Adder) – South Shroud (X: 17.4, Y: 30.3)
  • Blue Herring (Immortal Flame) – Southern Thanalan (X: 18.6, Y: 13.1)

Level 35

  • Haisie (All Companies) – Coerthas Central Highlands (X: 25, Y: 28.6)

Level 40

  • Lodille (All Companies) – Coerthas Central Highlands (X: 11.9, Y: 16.8)

Level 45

  • Eidhart (All Companies) – Mor Dhona (X: 30.7, Y: 12.1)

Once you finish your seal farm, you can also use Levequests for making a sizable chunk of change — particularly if you’re a crafting using the best Levequests for gil in FFXIV right now.

About the Authors

Mike Williams
Jessica Scharnagle

Starting as an esports journalist in 2018, Jessica has been writing for a little over five years now. She is a big Final Fantasy XIV nerd who has been playing since 2021 and has put a more than 5,000 hours in it since then. She also teaches journalism at Rowan University.

