FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Southern Kitchen

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A lavishly carved freestanding stone kitchen.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Cut Stone
2
Item Icon
Steel Hinge
2
Item Icon
Tama-hagane Ingot
2
Item Icon
Black Willow Lumber
2
Item Icon
Koppranickel Nugget
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

