FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Southern Kitchen
Table - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A lavishly carved freestanding stone kitchen.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Cut Stone
2
Steel Hinge
2
Tama-hagane Ingot
2
Black Willow Lumber
2
Koppranickel Nugget
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
2400
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
