[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Steel Hinge

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A steel hinge used for installing doors.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

