[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Snow Linen Turban of Gathering
Head - Item Level 520
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
355
Magic Defense
177
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 84
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
26222 gil
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+41
Perception
+450
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 74
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
520
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Snow Linen
7
Almasty Serge
7
Saiga Leather
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
85
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3000
Max Quality
6700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2418
Craftsmanship
2549
