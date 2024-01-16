Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Almasty Serge

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Warm fabric woven with the fur of an almasty.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Almasty Fur
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

How to Get Island Prisms in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster
How to Use Furnishing Glamours in Final Fantasy XIV's Island Sanctuary
Mills Webster
FFXIV Endwalker Shared FATEs Guide
Andrea Shearon