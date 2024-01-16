Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Alumina Whetstone

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A whestone carved from alumina. Used for sharpening metal or stone blades.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Beryllium Ore
2
Item Icon
Sublime Solution
2
Item Icon
Scuroglow Aethersand
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

