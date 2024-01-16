Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Sky Pirate's Helm of Maiming

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

116

149

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Chimerical Felt
2
Item Icon
Titanium Rivets
2
Item Icon
Dawnborne Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Titanium Alloy Ingot
2
Item Icon
Grade 1 Strength Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

FF14 Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week - May 24, 2019
Nerium
FFXIV Raid Guide: The Void Ark
Mike Williams
All Tataru’s Grand Endeavor Quests in Final Fantasy XIV and How to Unlock Them
Mills Webster