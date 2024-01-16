Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Titanium Alloy Ingot
Metal - Item Level 160
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A durable alloy created by smelting titanium with zinc.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
6 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Sphalerite
2
Titanium Nugget
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
330
Max Quality
2800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
589
Required
Craftsmanship
620
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
718
