Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Serpentskin Thighboots of Casting
Feet - Item Level 145
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
133
Magic Defense
76
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 58
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
171 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+29
Critical Hit
+37
Intelligence
+31
Determination
+26
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 48
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
145
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
5
Titanium Ingot
5
Amphiptere Leather
5
Hallowed Ramie Cloth
5
Grade 1 Intelligence Dissolvent
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
59
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
540
Max Quality
2630
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
546
Craftsmanship
580
Related Posts
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Giant Leaf Parasol Fashion Accessory in FFXIV
Michael Hassall