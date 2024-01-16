Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Serpentskin Armguards of Scouting
Hands - Item Level 145
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
104
Magic Defense
104
Defense
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 58
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
171 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+32
Dexterity
+31
Critical Hit
+37
Determination
+26
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 48
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
145
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Titanium Ingot
5
Titanium Rivets
5
Amphiptere Leather
5
Grade 1 Dexterity Dissolvent
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
58
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
500
Max Quality
2560
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
535
Craftsmanship
570
