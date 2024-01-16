Games
FFXIV
Final Fantasy XIV
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Ruby Cotton Gilet of Scouting
Body - Item Level 265
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
185
Magic Defense
185
Defense
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 62
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
520 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+87
Dexterity
+84
Determination
+82
Direct Hit Rate
+58
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 52
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
265
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Gyuki Leather
4
High Steel Ingot
4
Ruby Cotton Yarn
4
Ruby Cotton Cloth
4
Crystals
Wind Crystal
3
Lightning Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
63
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
730
Max Quality
2970
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1005
Craftsmanship
1037
