FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Ruby Cotton Cloth

Several yalms of undyed ruby cotton cloth wrapped around a short wooden distaff.

Weaver

Materials
Ruby Cotton Yarn
3
Lightning Crystal
2
