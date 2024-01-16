Games
Ruby Cotton Cloth
Cloth - Item Level 265
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Several yalms of undyed ruby cotton cloth wrapped around a short wooden distaff.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Ruby Cotton Yarn
3
Crystals
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
340
Max Quality
2304
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
