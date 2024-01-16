Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Ruby Cotton Bandana of Striking
Head - Item Level 265
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
138
Magic Defense
138
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 62
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
312 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+52
Vitality
+55
Skill Speed
+37
Critical Hit
+52
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 52
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
265
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
High Steel Ingot
3
Ruby Cotton Yarn
3
Ruby Cotton Cloth
3
Crystals
Wind Crystal
3
Lightning Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
2880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Related Posts
FFXIV Ruby Red Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Nerium
FFXIV Cherry Pink Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Nerium
FFXIV Dragoon Blue Dye Guide – Where to Get It & What It’s Really Worth
Andrea Shearon