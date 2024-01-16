Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Riviera Canopy Bed

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A luxurious canopied bed designed in the riviera style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Ebony Lumber
2
Item Icon
Mythril Ingot
2
Item Icon
Spruce Lumber
2
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
2
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

How To Get the Flying Chair and Magicked Bed Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Opens Up More Gender-Locked Equipment
Mike Williams
Where Do You Know That Final Fantasy XVI Voice From?
Mike Williams