FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Spruce Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Processed spruce lumber.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Spruce Log
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

