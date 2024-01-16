Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Rinascita Spear

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

109

101.73

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Paldao Lumber
3
Item Icon
Ilmenite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Endstone Aethersand
3
Item Icon
Grade 7 Strength Alkahest
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

