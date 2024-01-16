Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Ilmenite Ingot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An ingot of smelted ilmenite.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Ilmenite
3
Item Icon
Vanadinite
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Materials
Item Icon
Ilmenite
3
Item Icon
Vanadinite
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

