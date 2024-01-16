Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Rarefied High Steel Claw Hammer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

To complement that set of rarefied high steel nails. ※For collectable submissions only.

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Larch Lumber
3
Item Icon
High Steel Ingot
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
4
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium
How to Farm Purple Crafters' Scrips in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Wind Crystal Farming - The Best Way to Farm Wind Crystals
Nerium