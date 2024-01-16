Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Rainbow Bolero of Striking
Body - Item Level 115
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
91
Magic Defense
91
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
226 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+40
Vitality
+40
Skill Speed
+40
Determination
+28
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
115
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Spinel
3
Rainbow Cloth
3
Electrum Ingot
3
Rainbow Thread
3
Archaeornis Leather
3
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
51
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
220
Max Quality
2070
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
426
Craftsmanship
468
